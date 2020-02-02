SOUTH HILL — Vickey Morgan has been employed at VCU Health CMH for 17 years.
Her dedication and work ethic are just two of the qualities that make her a wonderful asset to VCU Health CMH.
The nomination form submitted on her behalf stated, “Vickey exemplified a caring relationship with a frightened and confused patient as she assisted the patient’s transfer to the Hundley Center by accompanying the patient in the ambulance. Vickey sat down and talked with the patient and then at the patient’s side in the ambulance, she assured the patient that she would be well taken care of and made sure her transfer went smoothly. Vickey showed compassion for this patient while providing support to her team. Vickey’s star service for this patient was exceptional.”
The award-winner was pleased.
“I’m very honored to receive this award; the actions I took to help this particular patient are what we (the nursing staff) are willing to do every day at CMH,” said Morgan.
Morgan has been married to her husband for 36 years, has four children, and nine grandchildren.
When asked what words of wisdom she would give other employees, she stated, “If something is going on in your life that will not be important in five years, then don’t waste five minutes on it.”
In addition Morgan received a STAR Service Team Member of the Year lapel pin, a gift certificate worth $200 for hotel accommodations to any location of her choice and $300 of spending money.
