MarQuis Harris’ television singing journey may have come to an end, but he said that “I know my dream of traveling and singing of God’s grace and mercy is going to come true.”
Harris, 25, was a contestant on BET’s “Sunday Best” gospel singing competition and made it to the top five of Season 10. He exited the show as part of a double elimination that narrowed the top five contestants down to the top three.
“Honestly, I am truly proud of myself for making it that far,” Harris said in an interview a few days after the show aired. “I have analyzed everything and I discovered that out of the top 10, I was the only person who had come into the competition through the open auditions process rather than being chosen from the closed individual video submissions. For them to choose me out of all of those people, to showcase my gift and talent, it was truly a blessing.”
Going into his final performance of gospel star Daryl Coley’s “He’s Preparing Me,” Harris faced a particularly challenging situation in coordinating his vocals with an accompanying choir, joining him remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The judges noted Harris’ vocal power and praised his ability to handle complex musical arrangements by Coley, Whitney Houston and other iconic performers. “From week to week, you have taken everything that’s been said and been consistent. Take what you’ve been given and continue to be an ‘A’ student,” said Kelly Price, a Grammy-winning artist.
Although he didn’t make it to the final round, Harris said he was pleased with his performance. That particular song, which Harris did not know before the competition, “was a bit difficult. Singing Daryl Coley, he’s one of the greats, a legend, and for them to give me that song was challenging.
“But truly, I think I executed the song well and I really feel like the whole season was a confidence boost to me each week as the songs got harder and harder and I had to push and push.”
Harris said the most nerve-wracking part of being on the show wasn’t performing for millions of viewers, but rather “just not knowing from week to week what was going to happen. You don’t know what the judges are thinking, what they’re looking for. In my mind, after every performance I’m only thinking about what I messed up, but when I watched myself later I thought, ‘oh sir, you did well!’”
Harris, a former teacher and lifelong Emporia resident, said he didn’t always have such confidence. Being a young man who was interested in music and fashion made school sometimes “a bit rough.”
“I was picked on and bullied,” he said bluntly, because “my voice even now has a high vocal range, and then it was even higher, and that automatically made me a target.” But his mother always encouraged him to persevere. “She has taught me so much, how to have a strong character. I would not be the person I am without my mom.”
The singer also said that he formed a strong attachment to his fellow contestants and considers them family. “We were rooting for each other,” he said. “I am really going to miss that quality time I spent with them in the midst of the rush and adrenaline of it all.”
As far as his fans are concerned, “I really want them to be encouraged that if you trust God and cherish your gifts, he will create a platform for you. You can do it!”
As for future plans, Harris said he’s taking a little time now to think about next steps. “I haven’t examined it fully yet,” he said. But he’s confident that he’s moving in the right direction.
“Every now and then, I kinda daydream. It’s a glimpse of me standing on the stage and I’m looking out on the audience, singing and spreading the gospel.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.