RICHMOND – Aug. 11 is the recognized day in Virginia to remind everyone of the importance of always contacting Virginia 811 (VA811) before you dig. Help keep Virginia’s underground utility infrastructure damage-free and our communities, business districts and environment safe by taking this important first step.
Contacting VA811 is a simple, no-cost process, with two convenient ways to do so. You can go online at www.va811.com for most digging projects; online service is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. You may also call 811 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding legal state and national holidays. Emergency notification service is available 24/7, 365 days a year.
