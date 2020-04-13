Staff of Emporia’s Accordius Health spruced up the exterior with inspirational messages and beautiful window art to combat Coronavirus Disease 2019 blues.
Whitney Burke, activities director at Accordius Health at Emporia, said the facility created art with sidewalk chalk and window paint.
The sidewalk chalk near the facility’s front entrance and patio said “have faith,” “we’re strong,” and “heroes in healthcare, thank you,” decorated with hearts, crosses, and exclamation points.
Two stained glass windows, one in the east patio and one in the memory unit, gave residents something colorful to look at.
“With the virus (Coronavirus Disease 2019), I feel like everyone’s morale and spirits are low, from our residents not being able to see their families except through window visits to staff who are worried every day when they dress in scrubs to go to work anywhere, in any health care system,” Burke said.
