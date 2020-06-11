As Virginia enters into phase two, higher education plans for the future.
Private and public higher education can reopen campuses and offer in-person instruction, but they must follow the Virginia health plan and public health guidelines.
Peter Blake, director of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV), said institutional plans will address the safety of students and the health of faculty and staff. Institutions must submit their comprehensive reopening plans to SCHEV, which will review the plans.
The plans must address the repopulation of the campus, monitor health conditions to detect infection, detain to prevent spread of the disease when infected, and shut down plans if needed because of severe conditions or public health guidance.
“Institutions may need to update their plans as further information emerges, especially in the areas of testing, contact tracing, and symptom tracking,” Blake said.
More college courses will be taught online, classes will be smaller, resident’s lives will be spread out, and food services will be offered non-traditionally as COVID-19 phases continue. Large scale events, such as performing arts and athletics, will be a new experience.
“While college life will change, the energy, creativity, and commitment shown by college and university faculty and staff will ensure that the learning experience will not be sacrificed,” Blake said.
Virginia’s positive COVID-19 tests trend downwards, but the virus is still with Virginians and they need to be vigilant in phase two. Total Virginia COVID-19 cases comes to 52,647 with 1,520 total deaths.
