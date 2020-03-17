Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the closing of schools K through 12 for a minimum of two weeks at 2:35 p.m. Friday. It gave Greensville County Public School leaders a baseline from which to work. The uncertainty of when schools return to the normal operation schedule.
“We are taking this action to keep Virginians as safe and healthy as possible, and to minimize exposure to COVID-19,” Northam said. “I recognize this will pose a hardship on many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, it will help slow the spread of this virus. This is a fluid and fast-changing situation.
GCPS Superintendent Kim Evans said the leadership team is working on a plan to provide a continuation of learning for its students.
The uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak hit home for many Thursday when the governor declared a state of emergency. The impact immediately put a stop to Virginia High School Athletics. The 2A boys and girls state basketball championship games were played at the Siegel Center in Richmond before Northam declared the state of emergency. The 1A games were hours away from tip-off. They were immediately canceled with the participating teams declared co-state champions.
The Greensville County High School spring athletic schedule was loaded this week. No more. Girls tennis, soccer, track, softball, and baseball events for this week were halted as of Friday afternoon. GCHS Athletic Director Ruby Allen said the Virginia High School League stopped all practices and athletic events.
“VHSL has moved the resume date for all athletic events back to March 30,” Allen said. “We will check our schedules to see if there is room to reschedule. We may get further direction about athletic events from our District Council.”
The tentative return date for classes in the GCPS system is March 30. That could change to a later date. The only certainty at the moment is the uncertainty brought by COVID-19.
