Considering a career in technology?
On Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Southside Virginia Community College will be hosting a virtual summit for women interested in pursuing a career in today’s digital world.
Presenters include:
Kat Roney – Network Acquisition Specialist, Microsoft
Pepsi Wirth – Chief of Staff, Xbox Compliance
Lesley Kipling – Network Cross Functional Team, US Army Future Command
Kia Preston – Information Technology Specialist, Southside Virginia Community College
Latarsha Walton – Desktop Support Technician, Department of State Foreign Affairs Security Training Center
Kristin Puleo – Microsoft Datacenter Academy Scholar, Intern and Datacenter Technician, Microsoft
Learn about the training and skills necessary for in-demand careers! Panelists will discuss current positions and how they embarked on their career pathways and obstacles they overcame along the way.
Registration is required by Oct. 15.
To register or for more information go to Southside.edu/article/careers-4-women-technology or call 434-955-2252.
