How many trees are native to the Emporia-Greensville area? The number is significant.
The Greensville Emporia Extension Office is sponsoring a Native Tree Identification Walk from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 17, at River’s Edge Farm in Jarratt.
Participants will learn how to identify more than 20 species of trees native to the region.
Participants should wear close-toed shoes and seasonal attire. Registration is limited to 25 people. Face coverings are required when the 6-foot social distancing protocol cannot satisfied during this outdoor event.
For details, or to get registered for the event, call the Emporia Greensville Extension Office at (434) 348-4223.
