The Improvement Association has implemented various initiatives to combat poverty in Southside Virginia for 51 years with much success.
Consequently, The Improvement Association has been awarded a competitive grant from Virginia Department of Social Services, with four one-year renewal options, totaling $781,000 to address poverty in Southside Virginia. Only six applications were successfully awarded in Virginia.
This new initiative (Stairway of Success, SOS) will enable The Improvement Association to serve selected families by accelerating the development of two-generation/whole family strategies that will move families out of poverty and in becoming self-sufficient tax-paying citizens. It requires a combination of community partners, local governing bodies and current services of The Improvement Association such as Head Start and Workforce Development.
CEO Rufus Tyler stated “we are excited about this innovative initiative to not only move families out of poverty, but to improve the quality of life in Southside Virginia”.
The Improvement Association’s Board of Directors, staff and stakeholders attended the award announcement and training session on Jan. 4, at the Hilton Hotel in Richmond.
For more information, contact Rufus Tyler, CEO or Mrya Walton, Family Coach at 434-634-2490
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.