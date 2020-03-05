The Greensville/Emporia Board of Social Services is pleased to announce the selection of Shewanda Edwards as the new Director of Social Services.
Edwards has 28 years of experience in the human services field. She most recently was the Deputy Director of the Halifax, North Carolina Department of Social Services.
She started her career in eligibility determination and worked through the ranks to serve as a social worker, community development specialist, and business officer. Edwards served as the administrative services manager for the Greensville/Emporia Department of Social Services from April 2012 through February 2014.
Edwards holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from NC A&TSU. She is married to Kelvin Edwards, Sr. and they have two children. When asked to comment about her new appointment, Edwards said, “I am very excited about my return to the Greensville/Emporia Department of Social Services and the opportunity to serve the citizens of this great community.”
Edwards began her new position on Monday.
