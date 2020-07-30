The Greensville County School Board has decided on how it will start the 2020-21 school year.
All students will learn virtually from K-12 for the first nine-weeks of class time. The School Board and staff will monitor the pandemic’s impact and decide when the students will be able to return to the classroom.
“We want to have the students return to the class room when it is safe for them to do so,” Board member Marva Dunn said. “The first, and utmost priority is the safety and well-being of our students.”
The logistics of how virtual learning will proceed is still in the works.
Sept. 8 is the first day of class for Greensville County Public Schools.
