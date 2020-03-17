This summer, Ava Raiford who is a student at Southampton Middle School, will compete for the national title of USA National Miss Junior Teen, as well as a $5,000 scholarship at the national pageant this summer.
Along with outstanding young women from across the United States, Ava, who is the reigning USA National Miss District of Columbia Junior Teen, will travel to Disney World from July 7-13, for the highly anticipated USA National Miss Scholarship Pageant.
Raiford will compete in evening gown, interview and a runway fashion show event in order to claim the honor of being crowned the national winner.
