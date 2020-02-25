The heavy snow did not weigh on kids at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville on Feb. 21. Kids received a break from school to take part in YMCA activities because of the snow.
Julianne Mitchell planned to throw snowballs everywhere.
“I ended up throwing them at the counselors,” Mitchell said.
Snow days means Mitchell does not attend school.
Jakiy Webb spent his day playing the game War and having a snowball fight with counselors. Webb enjoys snow days.
“It’s just a lot of snow,” Webb said.
Sawyer Wrenn played games, took part in a noodle fight, and played with large bouncing balls. Wrenn likes snow days because he gets to spend time with his dad.
“I get to ride my four-wheeler in the snow,” Wrenn said.
Hannah Davis built a snowman and made an igloo with furniture in it with her dad.
Davis’ last snow day took place two Christmases ago.
