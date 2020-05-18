The Emporia-Greensville Family YMCA will host a Blood Drive this Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.
The facility is located at 212 Weaver Ave, Emporia. Please call in advance to schedule your appointment at (800) 733-2767.
