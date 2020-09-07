On Tuesday, the Emporia City Council revisited the water bill responsibility issue brought up in July. After a lengthy discussion amongst City Council members, and City staff the problem was tabled until a later date.
City Manager William Johnson presented a proposal following two state codes that put the responsibility on owners of real property. Whether the property gets rented or leased, landowners are responsible for uncollected utility bills. The State Corporation Commission extended the moratorium against utility bill collection until Sept. 16.
Johnson estimated the revenue shortfall of uncollected water and sanitation in the City is in the neighborhood of $320,000. Councilman Jim Saunders found problems with the way the state is handling the issue.
“The state is telling localities and property owners that if the tenants are not paying, and in some cases what I’m hearing is there are ample tenants that can pay that aren’t paying because they are taking advantage of the system that the state of Virginia has put in place,” Saunders said. “We’re doubling down on those property owners by saying, potentially you’re paying the water bill you’re not collecting. They are going to turn around and say you are not going to collect your taxes. My opinion is it’s a system that probably makes sense to have in your arsenal. I just don’t think it’s today.”
Saunders said in the future; the property owner might have the ability to shut the water off if a tenant does not pay the bill. Under the moratorium, the landowner and municipality cannot cut the water off for delinquency. City Treasurer Billy Harris said it is a viable option to have in place, but it should be used only as a last resort. His first step would be going to the individual using the water.
“It would be an exception that I would go to the land owner at all,” he said. “I can see where it would put a financial burden on them. Having been a land owner myself I recognize that probably more than some people would think. But, it is a good tool to have in that box. Certainly you are not going to use that first to go against the land owner in an attempt to collect a delinquent bill.”
Johnson said bonds on the utility side present concerns. Many get paid by revenue collected by water and sanitation in many localities. Throughout the state, Johnson and other leaders worry about bond covenants’ impacts if bills do not get gathered on time.
Councilmen Woody Harris and Clifton Threat successfully pushed to have the issue tabled until a later date. The City Council meets again at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the municipal building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.