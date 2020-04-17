On Monday, the Greensville Emporia Transportation System (GET) service was suspended until further notice. The move was made in order to ensure the safety and well-being of residents of Greensville County and the City of Emporia.
The Greensville County employees’ FY 2020-2021 health insurance rates received approval at the April 6 Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting.
The Local Choice Health Benefits Program submitted health insurance coverage rates for employees for the FY 20-21 year.
The County and Authority currently pay $639 per employee for health insurance.
“The increase will be $14 per employee per month and the rate will be $653,” County Administrator Brenda Parson said.
Staff recommended the County and Authority continue offering employees two plans: Key Advantage 500 and Key Advantage Expanded. Both have dental benefits and the County will pay $653 per month per employee for both plans. The Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved this recommendation. The FY 2020-2021 health insurance rates were approved as presented during the Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority meeting.
The Local Choice Health Benefits Program rates are the same for the authority and staff.
In other action:
— The Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority bids their grass cutting services every three years. The Authority said B and L Service LLC has the necessary equipment and manpower to complete needed services.
Authority and staff recommended approval of the resolution, and the Greensville County Supervisors approved it.
