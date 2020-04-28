Due to COVID-19 and the governor’s mandated state wide school closure Greensville County Public Schools and The Improvement Association joint Child Find Registration will involve online registration and take home packets.
All children who are 3 or 4 years old on or before Sept. 30, and residents of the City of Emporia or Greensville County may register. Pre-applications are available online on the GES Web Page, GES Facebook page, GCPS Web page, GCPS Facebook page and GES PTO Facebook page, or you call (434) 634-3748 on Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to request an application. Upon completing the pre- application online a packet may be mailed to you. If you have questions about completing the packet call (434) 634-3748.
Child Find is registration for Head Start or Virginia Preschool Initiative.
Head Start is a federal preschool program which provides comprehensive services and learning experiences to prepare children for Kindergarten and move families toward self-sufficiency. The program also operates in compliance with IDEA to include children with special needs. All Head Start services are free to children and families.
The Virginia Preschool Initiative, established in 1995, distributes state funds to schools and community based organizations to provide quality preschool program for at-risk 4-year-olds. The program offers full day Pre-kindergarten, parent involvement, child health and social services, and transportation to families with 4-year-olds at risk of school failure.
“At a later date…“ You need an additional completed physical examination, your child’s official birth certificate (Not a hospital certificate), immunization record, proof of residency (for example: a current water/electric bill with your name and address) and verification of household income (for example: paystub, W-2, Medicaid card, TANF, SNAP, WIC, SSI).
If you have questions about completing the packet Contact Curtis Young (434) 634-3748 or Gloria Bynum (434)634-2490, extension 231.
