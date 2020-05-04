Emporia’s Mary Baird has made 1,615 masks, and counting, to keep people all over Virginia safe from COVID-19.
Baird makes masks for whoever needs them. She made masks for front line workers, hospitals, doctors offices, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and businesses. She sent masks to facilities in Emporia, Petersburg, Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, Alexandria, Disputanta, and to her family in Texas.
Baird needed to keep busy because her salon, The Hair Station, closed when the government closed nonessential businesses March 24. She started making masks March 25.
“I felt like it was a way to help my community,” Baird said.
Baird wants to help medical staff as much as possible. Some days she sews 12 hours a day, and some nights she sews all night when she cannot sleep.
Baird hopes her masks will help people stay safe. She saw Dollar General cashiers without masks, so she gave them masks and gloves from her car.
Much of the materials she makes masks with has been donated by salon clients and community members.
“I’m just trying to keep this little community safe, all the nurses and people that I can,” Baird said.
Baird accepts fabric donations sent to 607 Temple Ave., Emporia, VA 23847.
