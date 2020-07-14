The Veterans of Foreign Wars are coming to Emporia to strengthen the community.
Ken Wiseman with Virginia’s Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and past state commander said Emporia saw a resurgence of veterans.
“It’s a new day at the VFW. We’re growing again in Emporia. We want all the veterans that have served overseas in those conflict areas who have been stationed in Korea and places like that to come out and join us and help us to continue to serve the community,” Wiseman said.
With the veteran population coming back to Emporia, VFW wants to get a vibrant post up and going again. Veteran demographics of all ages, genders, and races grow in and around Emporia.
“The VFW of your grandfather’s day is not the VFW of today,” Wiseman said.
The VFW offers services to veterans, soon to be veterans, and surviving family members. It represents them in their fight to secure earned VA benefits. The help is free regardless of where or when veterans served. Virginia operates four VFW offices. In 2019 VFW helped veterans receive $320 million in benefits across the Commonwealth of Virginia. Virginia is the eighth busiest state in the union and VFW recovered $9 billion overall for veterans.
VFW has operated for 101 years.
Many VFW sites operate as community centers and people rent their halls out for events.
“The VFW is a lot like 7-Eleven, we’re always open. We’re always busy,” Wiseman said.
Closed VFW posts in Lynchburg, Salem, Dinwiddie County and more reopened.
To contact the VFW offices call Bobbiejo Lazo at the Hopewell office at (804) 452-1437, Kelly Pearson at the Norfolk office at (757) 904-1083, or Tami Brown at the Dale City office at (703) 670-4124.
Things needed to file a claim include DD214, military and medical records, information about your dependents including divorce decrees, and account and routing numbers for your bank so VA can pay you.
If the Emporia Peanut Festival takes place, the VFW will set up a recruiting table. VFW is looking for a building in Emporia. Anyone willing to donate a building should contact Tommy Hines at a69v_vet@yahoo.com.
Veterans interested in joining the VFW should contact Tommy Hines at (434) 774-7729 or a69v_vet@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.