SOUTH HILL — Cancer doesn’t care one little bit about COVID-19, so treatment goes on and Penny, Shep and Jonathon Evans, as well as a host of friends, wanted to make that treatment process a little nicer and received a lot of help making that possible.
Penny has held an event for each of the past several years to benefit cancer patients. She owns 31 gifts and asked customers and friends to donate so cancer patients at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s Hendrick Cancer & Rehab Center could be blessed with a special bag of goodies.
Teresa R. Collins, RN, BSN, OCN, Director of Radiation and Medical Oncology at the Solari Radiation Center/Hendrick Cancer Center, said, “A cancer diagnosis is scary and overwhelming for patients, these care bags are a true blessing and provide joy during such a horrible time. The bags provide our patients with a centralized location to keep appointments, information packets, goodies, and personal belongings as they are coming into the center for treatment. Our patients have voiced multiple times how honored they feel to have so many members of the community supporting them through their journey. As caregivers it is extremely heartwarming to see the smiles that these bags bring to their face. Penny and her team of angels are amazing and we are extremely grateful for her continued support of our cancer program through the years.”
Thanks to generous donors, Evans was able to donate 319 Chemo/Radiation Care Bags to CMH.
“This community is known for its support, especially for cancer patients,” Penny said. “They really did a wonderful job in providing bags for our community.”
