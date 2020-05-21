Greensville County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Evans presented the school’s budget and the need for an alternative school at the Greensville County Board of Supervisors Budget Work Session.
The alternative school site was not prioritized in last year’s projects, but placed in the upcoming school year’s projects. Greensville County Supervisor Tony Conwell said the Greensville County Board of Supervisors recognized the need for an alternative school and supported buying and renovating a building as a start.
Evans said the current alternative school is inadequate.
“It just doesn’t meet the needs of the students, nor does it meet the needs of the school division,” Evans said.
The alternative school may be needed when school starts in the fall because some kids will have been in environments with no structure or guidance to keep them on track.
Conwell would like the Greensville County Board of Supervisors and the Greensville County School Board to sit down and go over the capital improvement plan. Evans wants to include the City of Emporia.
The Honeywell Project will also play into the capital improvement plan. Honeywell’s 50-year feasibility study will tell the Greensville County Board of Supervisors whether Greensville County Public Schools needs renovated or rebuilt. The study will give Greensville County a plan to move forward and include phases to achieve the plan. Evans is concerned that if Greensville County does not do the feasibility study nothing will change.
Evans said no matter what happens with the budget, Greensville County and Greensville County Public Schools need to sit down and make a plan moving forward.
