The City of Emporia is teaming with the Crater Health District 6 -7:30 p.m. at 105 Oak St. in Emporia.for COVID-19 testing.The testing will be done by appointment. Call 804-863-1652 and choose option 1.
Thursday’s COVID-19 testing comes as the City of Emporia continues suffering from the impact of the virus. According to the Virginia Department of Health, 15 deaths are attributed to COVID-19 in the City of Emporia. The number is the highest of any municipality in the Crater Health District. The mortality rate according to VDH numbers is alarmingly the second worst in Virginia at 293 per 100,000. Only Galax, 343 per 100,000, has a higher mortality rate in the state.
As of Monday morning, 2,157 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Crater Health District. One hundred sixty-five of those are in Emporia.
Emporia, Greensville County, Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Petersburg, Prince George, Surry and Sussex are the eight municipalities in the district.
Greensville County has scheduled COVID-19 testing for Thursday, Aug. 13. The Independent-Messenger will have complete details of the event as soon as it becomes available.
