John C. Lee, Jr., president and CEO of Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative (MEC), has been elected to serve as chairman; Jeffrey S. Edwards, president and CEO of Southside Electric Cooperative, was elected as vice-chairman; and, Micheal Malandro, president and CEO of Choptank Electric Cooperative, was elected secretary/treasurer. Each of the officers’ terms will expire in 2023.
“I am both proud and honored to have been elected by my peers to serve as chairman of the board of directors of ODEC, the organization where I began my cooperative career 28 years ago as an employee at the Clover Power Station in Halifax County,” Lee stated, adding “I will serve in the board chairman’s role with strong unity among ODEC’s members as my highest priority, recognizing that addressing the considerable energy challenges that lie ahead will require a collective resilience among a group of cooperatives who occasionally have differing views and needs.”
Lee continued by saying, “I also recognize and admire that the enduring bond between the ODEC member cooperatives, built squarely on our common mission of providing reliable, affordable and environmentally sustainable wholesale power to those we serve is, and always has been, the foundation of ODEC’s strength. I look forward to working with vice chairman Jeff Edwards, secretary- treasurer Mike Malandro, our fellow directors, and the ODEC team, to maintain the cooperative’s status as one of the nation’s most successful generation and transmission cooperatives, and to continue bringing value to those at the end of the line by providing ODEC competent, open-minded leadership that includes vision, creativity, flexibility, and evolving strategic oversight.”
“Our board of directors reflects the unified strength of our member-owners,” said Marcus Harris, president and CEO of ODEC. “I congratulate our newly elected board officers and I’m very assured that with their leadership ODEC will continue to move forward in our mission of supplying affordable, reliable, sustainable, and safe power. I’m confident their guidance will ensure that ODEC remains a standard bearer of the cooperative business model.”
Lee began his cooperative career as Old Dominion Electric Cooperative’s (ODEC) Community Relations Specialist for the Clover Power Station in 1992, when that facility was under construction. While at ODEC, he also served as Director of Economic Development, Manager of Administration, and lastly, Vice President of Member and External Relations. In 2008, he left ODEC to become president and CEO of MEC, and now also serves as president and CEO of EMPOWER Broadband, Inc., a subsidiary of MEC, that offers high-speed internet service, voice over IP telephony, and high-speed data services to homes and business in the cooperative’s service territory in Southside Virginia, and northern North Carolina.
Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC), headquartered in Glen Allen, Va., is a member-owned, not-for-profit generation-and-transmission cooperative with over $2 billion in assets, that provides wholesale power to 11 member electric distribution cooperatives that provide reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million people in 70 counties in Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. ODEC and its members are not- for-profit electric cooperatives that are owned by the consumer-members they serve. The 11 members include: A&N Electric Cooperative, BARC Electric Cooperative, Community Electric Cooperative, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, Northern Neck Electric Cooperative, Prince George Electric Cooperative, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, and Southside Electric Cooperative, all in Virginia; Choptank Electric Cooperative, Maryland; and Delaware Electric Cooperative.
Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative (MEC) proudly powers over 31,000 homes, farms and businesses in the counties of Brunswick, Charlotte, Greensville, Halifax, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Pittsylvania, Southampton, and Sussex in Virginia and portions of Granville, Northampton, Person, Vance, and Warren counties in North Carolina. It is headquartered in Chase City and has district offices in Chase City, Va., Emporia, Va., Gretna, Va., and Bracey, Va. For more information, please visit www.meckelec.org.
EMPOWER Broadband, Inc., a subsidiary of Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, was incorporated on January 30, 2019, and provides middle-mile capacity, retail high-speed internet service, as well as voice over IP telephony, high-speed data services, and advanced cloud-based solutions, to over 4,000 accounts in the cooperative’s service territory in Southside Virginia and northern North Carolina. For more information, please visit empowermec.net.
