LAWRENCEVILLE —Brunswick Academy will welcome all new and returning students to campus on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Faculty and staff will participate in three workdays beginning on Thursday, Aug. 13.
“Parents and faculty members have received the Return to Campus Plan explaining the procedures that will be followed this year to prioritize the health and safety of everyone on campus,” Head of School Brittney Weidman, said.
Each classroom is equipped with a Honeywell HPA 300 air purifier as well as a hand sanitizer station. The school purchased a Clorox 360 machine that will be used to disinfect classrooms, restrooms, common areas, and buses as needed.
More stringent cleaning and disinfecting protocols will be in place for each academic building as well as the athletic facilities. Faculty, staff, and students will participate in temperature checks each morning and will wear masks when in transit on campus. The classroom layouts will afford students the greatest possible amount of physical separation during instruction, therefore masks will not be required when students are seated at their desks.
“Prior to the 2020-2021 academic year, students and parents will receive educational information concerning proper hand washing technique, recognizing the symptoms of COVID, as well as washing and caring for face masks,” Weidman said. “Should changes concerning the COVID pandemic necessitate adjustments to our school plan, administrators continue to work on a virtual learning plan that will best serve our student body in this situation. If this becomes necessary at any point in the school year, our approach to distance education will be different than the emergency plan put into place in March.
“We understand that we will face challenges this year, as will all school systems, but we continue to look forward to returning to campus and serving our community.”
For more information call (434) 848-2220 or visit www.brunswickacademy.com
