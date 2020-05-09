RICHMOND – Attorney General Herring has joined a bipartisan coalition of 52 attorneys general in calling on USTelecom – the leading organization representing telecommunications providers – and its Industry Traceback Group (ITG) to continue its collaboration with state attorneys general by bolstering technological capabilities to improve enforcement against illegal robocallers. Herring and his colleagues are urging the association to further develop robocall traceback and other tools suited to law enforcement needs.
“Unfortunately, robocalls have become a daily annoyance for a majority of Virginians and oftentimes they are not only annoying but they can scam people out of hundreds or thousands of dollars,” said Herring. “The more tools and technology my fellow attorneys general and I have to put a stop to these annoying and illegal calls the safer our citizens will be from these scammers.”
In the letter, Herring and his colleagues ask USTelecom to advance the ITG’s abilities in identifying robocall campaigns, trends and business ecosystems; conducting automated traceback investigations; and coordinating with relevant law enforcement agencies.
A key part of that action would be for USTelecom to develop and roll out an online platform to collect live data from carriers and robocall-blocking apps. When USTelecom or a law enforcement agency detects an illegal robocall campaign, the law enforcement agency would then be able to submit a subpoena to USTelecom in a streamlined online portal.
The process would allow for rapid review by USTelecom and provide law enforcement agencies the ability to expedite subpoena procedures and access the platform to quickly retrieve relevant data. The platform would bolster law enforcement investigations and could potentially lead to attorneys general offices issuing temporary restraining orders that could stop a live robocall campaign in its tracks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.