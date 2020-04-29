Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.