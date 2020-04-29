It’s an unprecedented set of circumstances facing graduating high school seniors in the class of 2020.
Turning the page to the next chapter life is one similarity the class of 2020 shares with previous graduates. Chalk up one more similarity for high school graduated in Greensville County, and the City of Emporia — an opportunity to earn scholarship money through the Emporia Rotary Club.
Three high school graduates from Emporia-Greensville will receive $1,000 scholarships from the civic organization. The money will be applied directly to the institutions of the scholarship recipients. The revenue assists in the costs of tuition and fees. To qualify, the recipients must be residents of Emporia, or Greensville County, and further their education as full-time students at the next level.
In February the Emporia Rotary Club hosted its annual Spaghetti Luncheon and Dinner at Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center. SVRMC staff prepared the pasta, and Rotary Club members sold spaghetti plates to members of the community to raise funds for the scholarships.
Last spring, 2019 Greensville County High School graduates Jessie Li and JaReese Arrington, and Brunswick Academy graduate Jonathan Davis Paul received $1,000 scholarships from the Club. The scholarship money was the result of the 2019 spaghetti sale.
To apply for an application for one of the Emporia Rotary Club Scholarships, call 434-634-2167, and an application form will be mailed to you. After completing your application, send it by mail to 314 South Main St., Emporia, VA 23847.
