RICHMOND – All Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores will be closed on Sunday, April 12,
in observance of the Easter holiday.
“It is especially important in this unusual and difficult period in our history that our employees who continue to serve the commonwealth be able to spend time with their loved ones, if possible,” said ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill.
The retail outlets will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, and Monday, April 13.
All stores are limiting the number of customers in the store at one time to no more than 10, and social distancing markers have been installed to ensure customers stand at least 6 feet apart from one another.
Customers can practice social distancing and reduce time spent in stores by placing their order online. A searchable list of Virginia ABC’s 388 stores—including brands and quantities of spirits available at each location—can be found on the website at www.abc.virginia.gov.
