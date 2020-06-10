LAWRENCEVILLE – Mark Anthony Aguierre-Vergara, 18, from East Meadow, New York is charged with eluding police, a felony, on May 24. Jihad Jahkim Prunty, the passenger in the vehicle, is charged with possession of marijuana.
According to information provided Administrative Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Lieutenant D. O. Jarrell was working selective enforcement on Interstate 85 south at the 33-mile marker and saw a Dodge Challenger and a 2017 BMW SUV traveling at a high rate of speed. The Challenger was checked at 95 mph and the BMW was checked at 98 mph.
Jarrell initiated a traffic stop and notified dispatch. The Challenger reduced its speed but the BMW increased its speed and attempted to elude. At times during the pursuit Jarrell reached speeds between 140 mph and 147 mph. The vehicle pulled to the right shoulder at the 27-mile marker. Jarrell detained Aguierre-Vergara, the driver, and the passenger, Jihad Jahkim Prunty.
Jarrell advised the driver and the passenger that he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Prunty stated it was about 5 grams under his seat. Prunty was charged with possession of marijuana.
Aguierre-Vergara was transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail and taken before the magistrate. Prunty was given a ride to Love’s Truck Stop to get a bus ticket.
Aguierre-Vergara was charged with felony eluding and a summons was issued for reckless speeding, 98 mph in a 70 mph zone. He was held under no bond.
