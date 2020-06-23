The polls are currently open, and close at 7 p.m. Greensville County and City of Emporia voters are choosing candidates for the U.S. Senate, and the U.S House of Representatives in House District 5.
Incumbent U.S. House Representative A. Donald McEachin is facing a challenge from R. Cazel Levine for a spot on the Democratic ticket for the 5th District.
The Republican ballot has three candidates seeking the nomination for U.S. Senate to face Mark Warner in November. The Republican candidates are Daniel M. Gade, Thomas A. Speciale II and Alissa A. Baldwin.
