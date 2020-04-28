The Crater Health District and the Medical Reserve Corps fit tested Emporia health care workers for masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in their facilities.
Deborah Whitacre, the emergency coordinator for the Crater Health District, said the Crater Health District’s primary goal is to fit test health care workers in the long-term care sector.
“By fit testing our health care workers we give them an additional barrier to reduce the spread of COVID-19 both for the health care workers, but also to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for residents that they are caring for,” Whitacre said.
By taking care of health care workers, their families, residents, and the public receive protection.
Health care workers are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19, and Whitacre said they want to make sure long-term care facilities have enough staffing and resources.
The Crater Health District’s number one priority is getting health care workers fit tested and teaching them proper techniques.
“The key to prevention and the key to reducing our spread and to protect the public is good education,” Whitacre said.
Tara Rose, community health educator for the Crater Health District and alternate public information officer, said the Crater Health District makes sure long-term care facilities have needed resources.
“The main thing is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to some of our most vulnerable populations,” Rose said.
The Crater Health District provides fit testing for long-term care facilities during COVID-19.
“We encourage providers to train key staff to become fit test trainers to be prepared for future emergencies,” Rose said.
The Crater Regional Health District is extremely grateful and proud of the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps. Anyone can serve with the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps.
“Those men that are in there have given up their time and volunteered their efforts, and everybody that we’ve done our complete testing with so far have been 100% Medical Reserve Corps volunteers,” Whitacre said.
The Crater Health District held mask fittings in Emporia April 21, 22, and 23 at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville.
The Crater Health District’s long-term care work group holds weekly conference calls Tuesdays from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings focus on giving updates and brief long-term care partners. They talk about best practices, and what is going on and working well at each facility. The group is open to any long-term care partners within the Crater Health District. For long-term care facilities wanting to join the conference call, contact Whitacre at deborah.whitacre@vdh.virginia.gov. For general questions about COVID-19 call (804) 862-8989.
