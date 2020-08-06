There is no shortage of U.S. service veterans in Emporia-Greensville. What the community currently lacks is a Veterans of Foreign Wars organization. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Army veteran Tom Hines set up a booth under a tent in front of Food Lion to stir enthusiasm for a local VFW to serve Emporia-Greensville. Membership eligibility requires serving in the armed forces in a hostile zone.
“That includes anyone serving in Korea,” Hines said. “Anyone serving in Korea today is eligible because that is still a hostile area. We’re hopeful to get out of that situation soon, but it doesn’t look promising.”
U.S. involvement in the Korean War began on June 25, 1950. Hostilities concluded on July 27, 1953 — somewhat. The cease-fire is now 67 years and counting, but the Korean conflict never officially ended.
Hines served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War. He received a Purple Heart for a combat wound two months into his tour. Hines’ service to his brothers and sisters in arms continues through the VFW. The quality and accountability in the delivery of Veteran’s Administration Health Care is at the top of the list for the VFW and other veterans organizations.
“The VFW has testified before congress more than 25 times this year,” Hines said. “The VA health system has long been a major concern of ours.”
The VFW in Virginia is active in advocating its positions with members of the Virginia General Assembly. The VFW is represented on a Joint Leadership Council, supporting five or six issues every January in Richmond. The VFW is not dormant the other 11 months of the year.
“Right now we are focusing on the Second Amendment, and the deterioration that is happening in Richmond,” Hines said. “We passed a resolution at our state convention on June 27. We are encouraging our elected officials not to erode our Second Amendment rights. If you chip away at something long enough, pretty soon you don’t have anything. We all took an oath to defend our Constitution when we joined the military. That oath has not expired. We’re still true to it today.”
The VFW is active in the communities it serves. It teaches “Americanism” to children in primary schools with topics including the flag and what it stands for in the nation. The VFW sponsors a pen essay contest for middle school students annually. The national winner receives a $5,000 scholarship. High School students have the opportunity to submit a “Voice of Democracy” audio essay. The scholarship for the national level is $30,000. Many VFW buildings operate as community events or meeting sites for organizations, such as scouts.
First and foremost, the VFW is a fraternal organization with a mission of taking care of veterans and their families. The VFW is 120-years old. It has been in Washington for a century.
“We’re on Capitol Hill every day making sure that congress doesn’t erode the entitlements that our veterans have earned over the years,” Hines said. “We also advocate for veterans issues here in the state of Virginia.”
Veterans interested in joining the VFW should contact Hines at (434) 774-7729 or a69v_vet@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.