Cathy Taylor, LPN at Chase City Primary Care, earned the VCU Health CMH STAR Service Team Member of the Month Award for November.
She has been employed at VCU Health CMH for five years. Her dedication and work ethic are just two of the qualities that make her a wonderful asset to VCU Health CMH.
The nomination form submitted on her behalf stated, “Cathy volunteered to take on the extra duty of scheduling patients from a group home to receive flu vaccines.
“Cathy developed a schedule, set up the times for the patients to come in for the flu vaccines and made sure everyone was included on the schedule. Cathy didn’t hesitate to take on the additional work because it was for the benefit of the patients.”
Taylor is married and has one son. She enjoys working in her yard and doing crafts. When asked what words of wisdom she would give other employees, she stated, “Stay calm, keep a cool head and treat people right.”
In addition to the award certificate, Taylor received a STAR Service lapel pin, letter of commendation from Administration, a $40 gift certificate, and a parking place of her choice for the month.
