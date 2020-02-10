The Three Rivers Friends of the NRA Banquet and Auction is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21 at Emporia’s Golden Leaf Commons.
This event includes a steak dinner, a live auction plus a variety of games and raffles featuring limited edition firearms, knives, jewelry and home décor. Proceeds from this event benefit youth shooting sports including the Greensville/Emporia 4-H Shooting Education Club. Annually, 4-H shooting clubs around the state receive firearms, ammunition and targets to train youth in firearm safety and marksmanship.
As a result, 4-H members have an opportunity to participate and compete in a variety of shooting disciplines including Archery, Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun.
For tickets and additional information about the Three Rivers Friends of the NRA Banquet and Auction go online to www.friendsofnra.org or contact Jeff Karow at (434) 348-4223 or jkarow16@vt.edu regarding packages created for an Individual, Couple, as well as a Complete Table opportunity.
