Greensville County Planning Director Linwood Pope Jr., said the Greensville County Planning Commission determined the Fountain Creek Solar Project was in accord with Greensville County’s Comprehensive Plan in an 8-1 vote.
The Comprehensive Plan notes an interest in the development of environmentally friendly energy in agricultural zoned districts. The plan resides outside urban service areas of the Comprehensive Plan and is designed as Rural Residential on the Future Land Use Map. The project’s total size is less than 1,000 acres with less than 75% PV panel coverage, and is further than 1 mile from village, town and city boundaries.
The Greensville County Board of Supervisors did not take action, but the Greensville County Planning Commission had to submit its findings in writing at a Fountain Creek Solar Project meeting.
The Fountain Creek Solar Project is not approved yet. The group running the project needs to get a special use permit, so the group must come back to the Greensville County Planning Commission and the Greensville County Board of Supervisors to receive the permit.
