Portraits of Michael Ferguson, Raymond Bryant Jr., and Jacqueline Jordan, three former Greensville County Board Members, were unveiled at the recent Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Michael Ferguson served on the Greensville County Board of Supervisors for over 35 years. He served as vice-chairman for a majority of that time and as chair his last two years. He was chairman of the Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority and represented Greensville County on the Emporia/Greensville Regional Airport Commission, the Greensville/Emporia Welfare Board, the Southside Regional Jail Authority and the Southern Virginia Development Corporation.
“That (The Southern Virginia Development Corporation) has been instrumental in the redevelopment of the Washington Park Community,” Greensville County Board of Supervisors Chair Belinda Astrop said.
Ferguson cares about economic development. He played an active role in the Industrial Development Corporation Board of Directors and was appointed to Virginia’s Growth Alliance Board of Directors in 2012. He served as chairman of Virginia’s Growth Alliance Board of Directors for seven years.
He represented Greensville County on the Mid-Atlantic Advanced Manufacturing Center Regional Industrial Facility Authority since its inception in 2012.
Raymond Bryant Jr., served on the Greensville County Board of Supervisors for four years.
“Mr. Bryant was hired by the Board of Supervisors in 1988 for the Maintenance and Public Workers Department. He continued to work for the County as a Maintenance Supervisor for the Water and Sewer Authority until October of 1993,” Astrop said.
Bryant Jr. served the Greensville County Board of Supervisors for the last four years on the Crater Planning District Commission, the Department of Social Services Board and the Southside Regional Jail Authority Board. He was an active representative on the Chief Elected Officials Board of the Crater Region Workforce Development Board and served on the Mid-Atlantic Advanced Manufacturing Center Regional Industrial Facility Authority Board. Jacqueline Jordan served on the Greensville County Board of Supervisors from April 2018 until November 2018. Jordan represented the County on the Crater Planning District Commission, the Department of Social Services Building Owner LLC, the Welfare Board, the Improvement Association, and the Spangler’s Lake Greensville Recreation Incorporated Board.
“Mrs. Jordan, we thank you for your time and efforts in representing your district and tonight we are honored to hang your portrait in the Greensville County Board Room in recognition of your services,” Astrop said.
