LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the felonious assault of a man on March 29, and needs the public’s help with the case.
Administrative Captain Brad Evans said Deputy T. Harding responded to 744 Fox Lane regarding an assault with injuries call. The complainant said her son had been jumped outside her home and came back inside then collapsed. Harding noticed droplets of blood leading from the roadway towards the residence.
He found the victim inside the home lying on his back near the refrigerator. The victim appeared to be in and out of consciousness and he didn’t respond to verbal contact.
Harding noticed numerous lacerations on his face and blood coming from the inner part of his left ear. Emergency personnel from Gasburg responded. The victim began seizing on the floor and at one point stopped breathing. Law enforcement began CPR and also established access to an AED. CPR was successful and the victim started breathing again.
Evans said the victim said he was in his bed when he heard a car pull up. He went outside and he was jumped by four possibly masked males. That was all law enforcement could retrieve from him at the time.
The victim was flown via Med Flight from Russell Middle School. Investigator J. R. Daniel is working the case.
If anyone has any information, call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848-3133 or call Brunswick Crime Solvers at (434) 848-2336. All information will be kept anonymous and you will not be required to testify in court. You could receive a reward up to $1,000.
