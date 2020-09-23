RICHMOND – Households in need of assistance meeting energy needs may be eligible to receive aid through the Virginia COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program.
The new program will assist low-income households that would not typically be eligible for other energy assistance programs offered by the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) due to financial or vulnerable individual (a household member who is age 60 or over, disabled, or under age six) criteria.
Eligible households will receive a one-time payment of $300 to address their immediate energy costs, including energy debt accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 provided $900 million of supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding to assist households impacted by COVID-19. Through this federal funding, VDSS received $23,356,803, to support the establishment of the Virginia COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program and provide other energy assistance resources.
“I am thrilled that expanded home emergency relief will be extended to Virginia households most in need,” said VDSS Commissioner S. Duke Storen. “With the moratorium on service cut- offs ending on Sept. 16 and the financial impact of COVID-19 continuing to affect communities both across the Commonwealth and nation, it’s critical that we bolster support for families navigating this crisis with limited income or dependent household members. The Virginia COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program will accomplish this and make the greatest use of the remaining LIHEAP funds.”
Applications can be submitted online, through the COVID-19 Virginia Resources mobile app or by phone through Nov. 20, or until funds are exhausted.
