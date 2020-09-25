September marks the third anniversary of Thorpe’s Whole Home Store opening in Emporia. And though the last few months have presented the owners and staff with a new set of challenges, they remain committed to excellent service and a job well done.
Melody Thorpe, a co-owner of the store, said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Thorpe’s has the benefit of being smaller, and thus hopefully making customers feel safer than large box stores. Thorpe said cleaning and sanitizing have become a priority.
Melody’s husband Henry handles the renovation and installation side of the business. The couple holds over 35 years of experience in the industry between them.
What separates Thorpe’s, Melody said, is the connection they are able to make with their customers.
“Being from Emporia, everybody knows everybody,” Thorpe said. “So when people come in here, they know us. They come to us because they want to work with us or because they’ve worked with us in the past.”
The store has always offered home delivery, and now they have added curbside pickup along with their usual in-store shopping. They stock a large selection of paints and sundries along with carpet, pad and vinyl flooring.
Melody said they are also able to special order any specific items a customer might want.
Thorpe’s Whole Home Store is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. The store is located at 146 Little Street in Emporia.
