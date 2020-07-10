The Lake Country General Store at 143 West Hicks Street offers “old-fashioned” grocery items like hoop cheese and country ham as well as basic grocery items. Chris Baird, holding Casey Baird, Erinn Baird, Chrissy Baird, 7, Tiffani Procise and Christian Baird are shown. Caitlyn Baird is not pictured. Chris and Erinn appreciate the support they have received from family and friends.