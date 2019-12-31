The historically strong economy has improved the quality of life for U.S. citizens.
As people reap the rewards of a growing job market, economic prosperity has produced casualties. Enrollment declines place Southside Virginia Community College and its sister institutions throughout the country in crisis mode.
On Tuesday, SVCC President Quentin Johnson approached the Emporia City Council for assistance to stop the bleeding.
“Because we’ve had such a steady decline in enrollment, we’re not able to meet the demands of all our centers of all the locations,” he said. “So, we’ve come to you for help.”
How dire are the prospects at the community college level? SVCC has lost approximately 45% of its enrollment since 2010. Johnson said seats were filled SVCC and other community colleges in 2010. The economy had hit bottom. The result was the community college system flourishing at its peak.
Johnson is asking Emporia and Greensville County to spend $108,402, each, over the next two years. Prospects for immediate assistance are dim.
Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing to increase the community college system budget. If approved, money wouldn’t be distributed until the beginning of the new budget year in July.
“They (Virginia) are on the same budget schedule we are,” City Councilman Woody Harris said. “It’s mid-year for us with the budget, and no opportunity to find additional revenue sources to make up for any additional expenditure requests. I realize things happen, and stuff comes quickly, but the timing is not ideal.”
Johnson said SVCC leaders reworking how programs are delivered. Leaders are considering adding new plans to increase enrollment.
The SVCC president said he will visit municipalities in the 10-county sphere encompassing SVCC to ask for financial assistance.
Johnson described the Southside Virginia Education Center is a business-recruiting asset. It’s a vital piece of the SVCC mission to put people to work. SVCC and other community colleges are struggling. Finding the answer to reverse the enrollment trend as the economy soars is the problem Johnson hopes to solve.
