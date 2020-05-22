The City of Emporia is eligible for more than $466,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding passed by Congress on March 27.
On Tuesday, the Emporia City Council unanimously voted to submit its claim to receive the funding. Allocating the revenue is the next step. How can CARES funding be used? City Councilman Jim Saunders said the information he read is confusing and lacks clarity.
Councilman Woody Harris praised the City Manager William Johnson and senior staff for remarkable foresight on their setting up a line-item for expenditures for CARES revenue. He said the Council must spend the funding well.
Johnson said he will discuss the plan with City Attorney Butler Barrett and hopes to present the allocation plan to the City Council at its June 2 meeting.
The CARES Act authorized up to $2 trillion in economic Relief for hurting portions of the U.S. economy.
