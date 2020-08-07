This weekend is the time-frame to shop for many products in Virginia.
The Commonwealth’s Tax-Free Weekend kicked off at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continues until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
Consumers purchasing most school supplies, clothing, and hurricane preparedness gear in Virginia do not have to fork over a sales tax on top of the transaction price.
Tax-free school supplies are defined as “an item that is commonly used by a student for a course of study.” Book bags, pencils, binders, and paper are a few items qualifying for tax-free status as long as the price is less than $20. Computers are not qualified as merchandise eligible for tax-exempt status during the three days.
Shoppers purchasing hurricane and emergency preparedness goods will save money on big-ticket items.
Portable generators $1,000 or less, gas-poured chainsaws up to $350, and smaller ticket products, such as batteries and bottled water, qualify for tax-free status.
The third portion of this year’s Sales Tax Holiday features Energy Star and WaterSense products retailing at $2,500 or less. Qualifying air conditioners, ceiling fans, and light bulbs are three of the many items consumers can purchase tax-free.
Virginia’s Back to School Sales Tax Holiday began in 2006.
The three tax holidays in the Commonwealth are now combined as one sales tax-free weekend.
