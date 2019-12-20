No doubt, the revenue generated by Dominion’s Greensville County natural gas-fired power station has been a boon to the local economy.
The direct economic impact of construction jobs brought more than 1,800 workers to the site during the height of construction. The facility provided approximately $6.6 million in property taxes last year alone. Greensville County Director of Economic Development Natalie Slate said the power station’s impact runs deeper.
“Partnerships with the company and its contractor allowed the county and the city to outfit a new welding lab in the jointly operated Southside Education Center,” Slate said. “More than 40 students have received certification in welding since that lab opened. Before the program’s existence, students had to travel about 50 miles or more if they wished to pursue a welding certification.”
Slate cited a grant from the Dominion Foundation as a factor in eight CDL drivers obtaining a commercial license through the truck driver training program. She said Dominion is partnering with the county to bring much-needed youth recreation programs in the Washington Park community.
Dominion’s Kathy Curtis, senior vice president of power generation, said community partnerships are an essential piece of the Dominion Energy mission.
“We think it’s important to boost the local economy,” Curtis said. “We are a regulated entity. It’s good for us to find partnerships with local communities because we can partner and make each other better with these business-partner relationships.”
On Dec. 8, the Greensville Power Station celebrated its first anniversary of commercial operation. The natural gas combined cycle station has a net generating capacity of 1,588 megawatts and can provide power to 400,000 homes.
That the plant has been operating commercially for a year is difficult to fathom. Dominion first submitted a proposal to build the facility in the county in March of 2015. Sixteen months passed before construction of the power station began.
“When you take a look at construction to build something like this in that short a period of time, of June 2016 to commercial operation at the end of 2018, it’s very, very impressive,” Bob Sauer, Dominion vice president of system operations said. “I’m happy to say the plan was on schedule and also on budget. The station is the largest power block of this kind in the world.”
The Greensville County Power Station has not gone unnoticed. POWER Magazine announced in October that Dominion Energy’s Greensville County Power Station is the recipient of a POWER Top Plant Award. The station’s air permit has the strictest carbon dioxide limits of any U.S. plant. Karl Humberson, Dominion director of generation projects, oversaw the building of the plant. He called it one of the cleanest gas-powered stations in the nation in terms of carbon emissions.
The Greensville County Power Station has made its mark worldwide in its year of commercial operation. It’s certainly been noticed locally.
“The company’s reach goes well beyond the direct job creation that this facility laid,” Slate said. “Dominion is truly a community partner, and we appreciate that.”
