Greensville County Public Schools Superintendent Kim Evans said the school was notified Monday morning that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The Greensville County Public School system reached out to the Crater Health District for next steps. Greensville County School Board members shut everything down to take extra precautions to limit spread of the virus.
Greensville County Public Schools currently follow the Crater Health District’s official orders.
“We have been informed that anyone that has been in direct contact with that person needs to be quarantined for 14 days so we had six employees in direct contact with that person, and they have been directed to self quarantine for 14 days as well,” Evans said.
Greensville County Public Schools already closed because of Gov. Ralph Northam’s orders, but the school division provided meals for students. The school will shut everything down for 14 days, including the meal service.
“We are going to do 14 days of shutting everything down, which is actually just one week of services because spring break is next week and we were not going to be providing services during spring break,” Evans said.
The Greensville County Public Schools leaders know this is an inconvenience to families expecting to receive meals, but they want to keep everyone safe during this time. A notice on the GCPS web page read, “It is our intention to resume food services as soon as it is safe to do so. Let’s continue to keep each other in our thoughts during this time.”
The employee that tested positive for COVID-19 did not handle or prepare food for the school’s emergency closure meal service.
Out of an overabundance of caution, Greensville County Public Schools leadership wants to protect everyone in the division and community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.