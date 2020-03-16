The City of Emporia is committed to the health and safety of our citizens, employees, contractors, and visitors.
Our foremost concern is the health and safety of our citizens. As of today, we have had no confirmed cases of COVID-19.
While we have taken every appropriate step, as recommended by the Virginia Department of Health, to minimize the risk of exposure and transmission of the Coronavirus, we are counting on citizens to use their common sense and good judgement. Residents of Emporia are known to come together in a time of need, and I am confident that will prevail.
Emporia City Hall remains fully active including all city departments. All city employees will report to work on their regular schedule until further notice. The city will continue to provide essential services to residents with as little disruption as possible during the pandemic Coronavirus outbreak. Residents are encouraged to access payments of utility bills via the city’s website at www.ci.emporia.va.us.
Emporia City Council will not have a regular meeting on Tuesday, March 17 due to lack of agenda items. The next regular meeting will be held April 7, at 6:30 p.m. unless there are precautionary measurers that should be in place to protect our citizens.
Stay tuned to local news for current information. You may also visit our website for useful links to the Center for Disease Control, Virginia Department of Health, and Virginia Department of Emergency Services.
