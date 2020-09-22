The City of Emporia and Greensville County registrars are following suit with national election offices that are fielding an increased number of requests for absentee ballots for November’s election, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Absentee” is the term given to voting by mail or in-person prior to Election Day.
As of Sept. 15, the City of Emporia has approved 232 “vote by mail” ballot requests, according to City Registrar Ashley Wall.
Greensville County has approved 503 “vote by mail” ballot requests, according to County Registrar Susan Conwell.
Governor Ralph Northam said the Virginia Department of Elections has already received 790,000 requests for absentee ballots by mail across the state. Northam said he and election officials want Virginians to know their ballots are safe and will count.
Absentee ballots will be sent out beginning Friday, Sept. 18. Once received, ballots can either be returned by mail or by hand delivering it to your local registrar. All ballots come with prepaid return postage.
Early in-person voting began on Sept. 18. In-person absentee voting can be done at your local registrar’s office between Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 31. It does not require an appointment.
You can request a “vote by mail” ballot by visiting vote.elections.virginia.gov.
