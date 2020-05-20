The Crater Health District was busy testing citizens for COVID-19 Friday morning in Emporia at the Department of Motor Vehicles on Commonwealth Blvd.
“We are testing four days a week somewhere in the district,” Toinette Weldon the Crater Health District said. “Tuesdays and Thursdays we are in Petersburg.”
Friday’s testing was 10 a.m. to noon. Vehicles with people coming to be tested were lined up early. Weldon and other health care personnel moved the traffic quickly through the testing site. By 11 a.m. the traffic coming in for testing was sporadic, but still arriving at the testing site. One individual walked to the DMV to be tested.”
Emporia Mayor Mary Person, City Manager William Johnson and Emergency Services Coordinator Mike Rae were on site to make sure the health care workers had what they needed.
More testing is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday May 29 at the Washington Park Community Center, 750 Dry Bread Road. Johnson is urging citizens of Emporia-Greensville to take advantage of the opportunity.
The May 29 tests were scheduled through the joint efforts of the City of Emporia, Greensville County, local and state elected officials, Crater Health District and Army National Guard.
For more information or to register for the May 29 testing, call the Crater Health District Call Center at (804) 862-8989.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.