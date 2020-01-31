For years, Delegate Roslyn Tyler has been a strong advocate and supporter of hunting and second amendment rights. On Thursday, January 30, 2020, her position did not change when the debate over gun control finally came to a vote in the Virginia House of Delegates. As in the past, Delegate Tyler maintained her commitment to supporting hunting and our second amendment rights by crossing party lines and voting against the Governors’ proposed gun control bills (HB2, HB1083, HB1004, HB9. HB674, HB812). Delegate Roslyn Tyler stated, “It’s always been important to me to vote in the best interest of my constituents, district and the Commonwealth.” Delegate Tyler has a reputation in Richmond for working across party lines to arrive at common sense solutions to complex problems, as she did in 2017 to save hunting with dogs in Virginia. However, despite her efforts, the Governors proposed gun control bill passed.
