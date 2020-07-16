FREEMAN – Walking into Eastside Convenience Mart is like visiting your favorite restaurant and country store you remembered growing up.
Lonnie and Joyce Powell, the owners, reopened the convenience mart on June 1 and revamped the food offered in the kitchen and made other changes as well. Richard Powell and Ricki Yeatts will serve as managers.
The cooks are Rowena Dugger and Sadie Dugger who also serves as part time cashier.
“We wanted to bring good homecoming back at reasonable prices. This business has been in this location since the 1950s and people know it,” Lonnie said.
The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastside also offers a wide variety of other items.
Joyce said they offered daily specials and have an email list of customers who receive updates.
“We email our regular customers and they place their orders. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, E. E. Vaughan & Son, and Dominion Energy are regular customers. We also get a lot of people traveling,” Joyce said. “We had a lot of customers stop by when the Dominion Energy facility was being built.”
Eastside offers breakfast and lunch. Lonnie said breakfast favorites are pancakes, French toast, bacon and eggs and salmon cakes. Lunch specials are pork chop sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, and barbeque.
There are daily lunch specials that include a meat and two side dishes for $6.99. The lunch special on Fridays is catfish with two sides for $7.99. Eat in or carry out.
Lonnie and Joyce both talked fondly about the regular breakfast crowd.
“We have customers who eat here every day during the week. We hear a lot of conversations about farming but the discussion might go to politics or other things. They have fun sharing ideas and kidding with each other,” Lonnie said.
The Virginia Lottery is offered and they both commended the representatives with Virginia Lottery on how helpful they are.
“We sell a lot of tickets and have regular customers for the lottery too. It’s a well run organization,” Lonnie said.
Joyce said they special order fried chicken for large groups with notice. She said families will order fried chicken for family gatherings and call ahead to place the order.
“We will work with you but of course we need some notice and people understand that. We have regular customers for that too,” Joyce said.
Eastside Convenience Mart sells Sunoco gasoline supplied by Sadler Bros.
The phone number is (434) 848-8436. The email address is eastside@telpage.net.
