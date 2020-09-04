The Greensville County Public Schools Food and Nutrition Department is committed to helping students access the meals they need to thrive while learning virtually.
Based on data collected from the parent survey, we will provide meals for our students through bus delivery and parent/guardian pick-up. Meals will be available for pick-up or delivery on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm. Students will receive meals for 2 days on each distribution/delivery day except for Friday.
Meal Storage and Warming Instructions
Please refrigerate all cold items to ensure the safety and quality of all items. All items should be kept refrigerated at 41°F or lower until food is to be heated and/or consumed.
Wash hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds before preparing or handling food.
Please follow any heating instructions on prepackaged items. Other food items that require warming, should be placed in a microwave safe or oven safe container prior to warming. Items should be reheated thoroughly to an internal minimum temperature of 165°F for at least 15 seconds or until hot and steaming. It should be steaming hot all the way through with no cold spots.
If you have any questions or would like more information about meal service, please reach out to us at 434-634-2863.
Meal pick-up site location:
Wyatt Middle School
206 Slagles Lake Road
Emporia, VA 23847
Days: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
Time: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Pick-up will be in the front of the school in the drop-off loop. A table will be set up to the left of the main entrance. You will not need to enter into the school. All meals will be served in a grab and go format, to limit social interactions. Please wear your mask and practice social distancing while waiting to pick-up meals.
Bus Delivery
Bus delivery will begin at 9:00 am. Meals will be delivered to your child’s regular bus stop. Please wear your mask and practice social distancing while waiting to receive meals.
Please know that we are working hard to follow safety protocols and best practices for social distancing. We appreciate your patience while we are working through any challenges that may occur with food deliveries.
Delivery Schedule (Please note that these are estimated times and could vary.)
Bus 20
East Atlantic St. - 9:00 am
Broad St. - 9:05 am
Park Ave. - 9:10 am
Franklin St. - 9:15 am
Cleveland Ave. - 9:20 am
Hicksford Ave. - 9:25 am
Meherrin St. - 9:30 am
Ingleside Dr. - 9:35 am
N. York Dr. - 9:40 am
Church St. -9:45 - 9:50 am
Olive St. - 9:55 am
Jefferson St. - 10:00 am
Laurel St. - 10:05 am
Harding St. - 10:10 am
Miles Circle- 10:15 am
Bus 34
Halifax St. (End Closest to Forest Lawn) - 9:00 am
Evans & Lewis St. - 9:12am
Kings Court - 9:15 am
Carver Circle - 9:18 am - 9:28 am
Parham St. - 9:30 am - 9:35 am
Halifax St. (End Closest to School Board Office) - 9:37 am - 9:47 am
High School St. - 9:45 am - 9:44 am
Meherrin Lane - 9:50 am
Washington St. - 9:55 am - 9:57 am
Pine St. - 9:59 am
Walker St. - 10:04 am
Railroad Ave. - 10:07 am
Suiter St. - 10:12 am
West End Blvd. - 10:17 am
Carroll St. - 10:23 am
Bus 4
Brunswick Ave. - 9:00 am
Washington Park - 9:15 am
Dry Bread Rd. - 9:30 am
Campground Rd. - 9:40 am
Jones Mill Rd. - 9:55 am
Johnson Run Rd. - 9:55 am
Independence Church Rd. - 10:05 am
Bowen Rd. - 10:15 am
Doyle’s Lake Rd. - 10:25 am
Bus 5
South Oak Hill Dr. - 9:00 am
Anchuca Ct. - 9:05 am
Briggs St. - 9:08 am
Clay St., Wadlow St., Zion Blvd., Harrje St. - 9:10 am
Lundy St. - 9:20 am
Low Ground Rd. (End closest to town) - 9:25 am
Batt’s Drive - 9:32 am
Spring Hill Dr. - 9:36 am
Low Ground Rd (900 Block and Up) - 9:40 am - 10:00 am
Fiddler’s Rd. - 10:10 am
Bus 7
Green Plains Rd. - 9:00 am
Brickyard Rd. (2500 Block) - 9:05 am
Sunnyside Lane (1500 Block) - 9:08 am
Brickyard Rd. (300 Block) - 9:12 am
Davis St. - 9:15 am
Deal St. - 9:29 am
Cartwright Court - 9:35 am
Belden St. - 9:43 am
Meade St. - 9:45 am
Cassin St. - 9:50 am
Sunnyside Lane (40 Block) - 10:05 am
Crescent Court - 10:10 am
Crescent Rd. - 10:13 am
Quarter Moon Rd. - 10:17 am
Moonlight Rd. - 10:20 am
Otterdam Rd. - 10:23 am
Country Club Rd. - 10:25 am
Blanks Lane - 10:30 am
Sussex Drive - 10:35 am
North Main Street - 10:40 am
2nd St. - 10:43 am
Bus 10
Brink Rd. (600 Block) - 9:00 am
Ashbin Rd. - 9:05 am
Rockbridge Rd. - 9:15 am
Diamond Grove Rd. - 9:20 am
Pine Log Rd. - 9:30 am
Spring Church Rd. - 9:40 am
Brink Rd. - 10:05 am
Bus 14
Weiss St. - 9:00 am
Turner Lane - 9:05 am
Meadow Circle - 9:20 am
Lakeside Drive - 9:25 am
Watkin Dr. - 9:30 am
Satterfield Dr. - 9:35 am
Ruritan Dr. - 9:45 am
Green Ave. - 9:50 am
Purdy Rd. - 9:55 am
Canons Lane - 10:05 am
Bus 11
Slagles Lake Rd. - 9:00 am
Meadow Bank Rd. - 9:15 am
Smokey Ordinary Rd. - 9:25 am
Station Dr. - 9:35 am
Wyatt’s Mill Rd. - 9:45 am
Hunt Rd. - 9:45 am
Holly Ave. - 10:00 am
Batte St. - 10:05 am
Horseshoe Rd. - 10:10 am
Park St. - 10:15 am
Dumot Ct. - 10:20 am
Grigg Ave. - 10:25 am
Gray St. - 10:30 am
Town St. - 10:35 am
Leeds Ln. - 10:45 am
Allen Rd. - 11:00 am
Bus 18
Brook Ridge Apts. - 9:00 am
Caney Branch Rd. - 9:20 am
Taylor’s Mill Rd. - 9:30 am
Elm Rd. - 9:40 am
Moore’s Ferry Rd. - 9:48 am
Diamond Grove Rd. - 9:55 am
Massie Branch Rd. - 10:05 am
Holly Hock Trail - 10:20 am
Bus 25
Tracey Court - 9:00 am
Weatherspoon Dr. - 9:05 am
Jacksway - 9:10 am
Pleasant Shade Dr. - 9:20 am
Old Church Rd. - 9:30 am
Chapmans Ford Rd - 9:40 am
Brunswick Rd. - 9:47 am
Riverview Rd. - 9:55 am
Cifers Lane - 10:05 am
Quail Court - 10:10 am
Walnut Dr. - 10:16 am
Sunset Lane - 10:20 am
Bus 32
Adams St. - 9:00 am
Skippers Rd. - 9:06 am
Morgan Rd. - 9:11 am
Liberty Rd. - 9:17 am
Rolling Acres Rd. - 9:40 am
